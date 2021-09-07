Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Paris

(PARIS, TX) Paris-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Paris sports. For more stories from the Paris area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Flip the switch: Celina shakes off slow start, grinds down Paris Consider the Celina football team believers in playing the long game. For any struggles the Bobcats endured during some rough opening moments in Friday’s state-ranked showdown with Paris, it didn’t take long for Celina to put those hardships to rest. Despite an early 10-0 hole, the Bobcats scored the next... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Bulls joins CitySquare Paris team After careers at both Paris Regional Medical Center and Paris Junior College, Derald Bulls has accepted a part-time position with CitySquare Paris as executive director in charge of fundraising and overall operations. Bulls joins Laura Woodroof, former executive director, now program director, and two part-time staff members, Gary Savage and... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

EDITORIAL: Thumbs up, thumbs down Our local health care workers are working tirelessly once again as the delta strain of Covid-19 fuels yet another surge in cases. Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde tells us his nursing staff is picking up extra shifts and working overtime to ensure this community and all the communities served by the regional hospital are receiving care for their medical needs, emergency and not, Covid and not. Not only are our nurses and doctors working extra long hours, they’re doing it while seeing some of the sickest patients in the hospital’s history. The majority of them are unvaccinated, Hyde said. Read more

TRENDING NOW