Sports wrap: Laramie

(LARAMIE, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Laramie area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Laramie sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Wyoming Cowboys survive scare from Montana State, edge Bobcats 19-16 LARAMIE – Wyoming fans were having some bad 2020 flashbacks for most of the afternoon. Sean Chambers refused to succumb to the recurring nightmare and delivered a memorable victory to start the Cowboys’ next chapter. After the offense sputtered for three quarters, much as it did throughout last year’s dreadful... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Turning point, unsung hero and what’s next for UW football LARAMIE -- Montana State made things look entirely way too easy as it marched 75 yards in just five plays late in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Ifanse gashed the Cowboys for back-to-back runs of 21 yards. A facemask penalty gave the visitors 15 free ones. Lance McCutcheon hauled in a one-handed pass near the goal line as he was falling to the ground. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Ways To Watch The Montana State Football Game This Saturday Just trying to make things as easy as possible for everyone to watch their Bobcats play football. Montana State Bobcat's first football game in nearly two years is happening this Saturday, September 4th at 2 PM and sadly it's an away game in Laramie, Wyoming against the University of Wyoming Cowboys. The game will not be shown on any local or major networks, so how will you watch the game? Well, we have a way to help. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE