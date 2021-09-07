CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich sports digest: Top stories today

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 6 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Norwich sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Norwich sports. For more stories from the Norwich area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Montville / theday.com

High school football adapting to COVID-related changes

Tanner Grove was discussing the changes he and his Montville High School football team have been dealing with this preseason. "We're playing actual football," Grove quipped. "We don't have to go to something called a 'passing league.’ We don't have to go play 'alternative football.' We're wearing helmets. So that's changed. It's given us a chance to play the game the way it's meant to be played. Read more

Norwich / norwichbulletin.com

Returning quarterback, running back have Norwich Tech thinking big this season

NORWICH - The Thames River Crusaders are ready to bust out of the co-op-tech school football mold this year. With eight-year assistant Craig Sylvester taking over for Darin Jones, who led the Norwich Tech, Grasso Tech and St. Bernard co-op to a 20-12 record in his three years, the Crusaders are on, indeed, a Crusade for major accomplishments. Read more

Groton / theday.com

An unexpected skateboarding lesson in Groton

Groton — Maxime Lucheux of Long Island City, N.Y., got some unexpected instructions on how to ride his skateboard Thursday at Groton Skate Park in Sutton Park. Maxime and his parents, Angelena and Benjamin, are visiting Mystic and before their trip Maxime looked online for good skateparks in the area and this one was top of the list. Angelena mentioned that while Maxime was skateboarding, Mike Zimmerman of Groton was nice and offered his help giving him some instructions. Read more

Norwich / norwichbulletin.com

Clear your calendar. You don't want to miss these high school football showdowns

High school football is back. Time to circle these big matchups on your fall calendar. Friday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.: The Wildcats have won three straight in this terrific series ECC-SCC heavyweight series, including a memorable 40-37 victory in Jason Bakoulis’s first game as head coach in 2017. NFA’s defense has big task containing Falcons senior quarterback Drew Kron and senior running back DJ Wright. Read more

ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

