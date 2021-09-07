Trending lifestyle headlines in Hazleton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 6 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hazleton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hazleton / timesleader.com

Toohil’s Senior Citizens Expo to return Sept. 16

HAZLETON — After canceling last year’s event due to the pandemic, the Senior Citizens Expo — hosted by state Rep. Tarah Toohil — will return on Thursday, Sept. 16. The expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Laurel Mall, 106 Laurel Mall Road, Hazle Township. Read more

Scranton / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

avatar

Vaccine should be a choice!! You get sick with covid!! Then deal with that choice as well!!

Luzerne County / timesleader.com

88 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County Friday; 3,438 statewide

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 88 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 843. The county’s total cases are now at 34,281 since the pandemic began last year. Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,637 cases... Read more

avatar

again Everytime I see a report about the PA numbers it's different from each "news" source..I mean we know y'all making numbers up just make sure your all giving out the SAME made up numbers

Hazleton / wnep.com

Hazleton Police Department welcomes K-9 A'Sheridan

A'Sheridan will turn two in December, and will start working by late fall. Read more

