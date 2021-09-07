Oswego sports lineup: What’s trending

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Local Roundup Auburn boys golf dropped their second match of the season on Friday, falling to Oswego 209-224. Carter Mizo had Auburn's lowest-scoring round with a 40. Lucas Brown had a 45, Christian Hogan and Colin Tardif both scored 46s. Trey Masters posted a 47. Auburn (2-2) returns to the links next... Read more

Skidmore tough in opening 2-0 win over Utica OSWEGO, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Utica College Saturday at Oswego State. Finn Weber and Kamal Ibrahim scored for the Thoroughbreds, while Bobby Stratts had two saves for the shutout. After a scoreless first half, Ibrahim scored a header off a... Read more

