Oswego sports lineup: What’s trending
(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Men's Soccer Downed by Skidmore at Oswego
Oswego, NY - Coming off of an opening day win, the Utica College men's soccer team fell to Skidmore, 2-0, at Oswego. The first half was quiet for both sides as UC and Skidmore both failed to find the back of the net. Skidmore outshot UC 7-2 through the first 45 minutes of the match while Foti Xidias (Carteret, NJ/Carteret) recorded three saves. Read more
Local Roundup
Auburn boys golf dropped their second match of the season on Friday, falling to Oswego 209-224. Carter Mizo had Auburn's lowest-scoring round with a 40. Lucas Brown had a 45, Christian Hogan and Colin Tardif both scored 46s. Trey Masters posted a 47. Auburn (2-2) returns to the links next... Read more
Skidmore tough in opening 2-0 win over Utica
OSWEGO, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win over Utica College Saturday at Oswego State. Finn Weber and Kamal Ibrahim scored for the Thoroughbreds, while Bobby Stratts had two saves for the shutout. After a scoreless first half, Ibrahim scored a header off a... Read more
Smooth as Silk: Ron Silk Sails to Oswego Win, Second Consecutive Whelen Modified Tour Victory
The Norwalk, Connecticut, native never ran worse than second throughout the Toyota Mod Classic 150, leading the field to green from the pole position and regaining that lead with 77 laps remaining en route to his first ever win at the New York 0.675-mile short track. “Just a phenomenal car,”... Read more
