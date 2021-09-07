CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartlesville, OK

Sports wrap: Bartlesville

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bartlesville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

SOFTBALL: Lady Bruins burst into September with pair of wins

SOFTBALL: Lady Bruins burst into September with pair of wins

September is off to a perfect start for the Bartlesville High School softball team. The Lady Bruins yanked out wins against Sallisaw, 5-4, and Oologah, 3-1, to being the Oologah tourney unbeaten. Improving to 9-6 overall, the Lady Bruins relied on superb pitching by Logan Cates and Allee Ernee to... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

GLEAMING MOMENT: David Castillo's journey of golden opportunity fueled by hard work

GLEAMING MOMENT: David Castillo's journey of golden opportunity fueled by hard work

Throughout the coming years, the Castillo family wall will sparkle a little brighter. Among the items on display will be a framed gold medal, earned by son David Castillo in international basketball competition. More valuable than the actual prize itself, however, will be the memories and experiences owned by 16-year-old... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bruins smash out five-game winning streak, reach No. 15 ranking

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bruins smash out five-game winning streak, reach No. 15 ranking

Prior to the arrival of Jen Ward as head coach in 2019, the Bartlesville High volleyball team struggled for a couple of years to win more than handful of matches. But, this year's Lady Bruin spikers have definitely made a statement of a new era crowded with 'W's and hopes of returning to the state tournament. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

SOFTBALL: Bixby tips Lady Bruins in tense battle; but Bartlesville still way ahead of 2020

SOFTBALL: Bixby tips Lady Bruins in tense battle; but Bartlesville still way ahead of 2020

Shaileigh Gilkey brought a hefty bat into the battle, but the Bartlesville High softball team still came up short in a home showdown against the Bixby High Lady Spartans, 4-0. Gilkey, batting in the five-hole, went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Bruins' attack. Madi Neal added a base hit and... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
114
Followers
198
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy