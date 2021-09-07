Sports wrap: Bartlesville

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bartlesville area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

SOFTBALL: Lady Bruins burst into September with pair of wins September is off to a perfect start for the Bartlesville High School softball team. The Lady Bruins yanked out wins against Sallisaw, 5-4, and Oologah, 3-1, to being the Oologah tourney unbeaten. Improving to 9-6 overall, the Lady Bruins relied on superb pitching by Logan Cates and Allee Ernee to... Read more

TRENDING NOW

GLEAMING MOMENT: David Castillo's journey of golden opportunity fueled by hard work Throughout the coming years, the Castillo family wall will sparkle a little brighter. Among the items on display will be a framed gold medal, earned by son David Castillo in international basketball competition. More valuable than the actual prize itself, however, will be the memories and experiences owned by 16-year-old... Read more

LOCAL PICK

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Bruins smash out five-game winning streak, reach No. 15 ranking Prior to the arrival of Jen Ward as head coach in 2019, the Bartlesville High volleyball team struggled for a couple of years to win more than handful of matches. But, this year's Lady Bruin spikers have definitely made a statement of a new era crowded with 'W's and hopes of returning to the state tournament. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE