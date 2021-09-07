Lifestyle wrap: Kerrville
(KERRVILLE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Kerrville area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
‘Hamburgers for the Hungry’
A group of volunteers from a local church have taken the Biblical admonition to “feed the hungry” to heart; and turned it into a twice-monthly free distribution downtown to anyone in need. They’re calling it “Hamburgers for the Hungry.”. Ross Rommel from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville said that... Read more
Kerr County conducts COVID-19 Community Update Thursday and encourages citizens to get vaccinated as area case counts continue to rise
Kerr County officials held a COVID-19 Community Update Thursday discussing the county’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn spoke first reminding individuals to continue practicing basic safety measures such as washing hands regularly, social distancing and staying at home if you are feeling sick. According... Read more
Kerr County just told my dude he was negative when he clearly has covid. Took an at home test and came back positive. Is this to keep your numbers low or to affect more ppl with covid?
They also made him work sick Monday at mini mart so good luck to kerrville with thier covid numbers now
Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency
Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more
only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.
39 likes 7 dislikes 14 replies
It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.
41 likes 3 dislikes 9 replies
Update: 95 percent hospitalized unvaccinated, positivity rate at 18%
COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing, hospitalizations are at record numbers and one fact that has emerged during the current surge of the novel coronavirus is that 95 percent of the seriously ill and hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, according to local leaders who provided a virtual community update on the current status of the pandemic Thursday afternoon. Read more