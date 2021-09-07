Trending local sports in Oxford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford News Flash
 6 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

HIGHLIGHTS | Ole Miss Volleyball defeats NWST 3 - 1 (9/4/21)

HIGHLIGHTS | Ole Miss Volleyball defeats NWST 3 - 1 (9/4/21)

Follow the Rebels at OleMissSports.com

Soccer Secures 1-1 Draw with Samford

Soccer Secures 1-1 Draw with Samford

OXFORD, Miss. – After 110 minutes on a steamy afternoon at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, Ole Miss (3-0-2) and Samford (2-2-2) played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Channing Foster delivered the lone goal of the match for the Rebels, burying a header off of a Haleigh Stackpole delivery in the second half. Read more

Week 2 high school football rewind

Week 2 high school football rewind

1. Oxford (2-0): Beat South Panola via forfeit. This week: vs. Ruston (La.) 2. West Point (0-2): Lost to Starkville via forfeit. This week: at Noxubee County. 3. Itawamba AHS (1-0): Beat New Albany 34-21. This week: at North Pontotoc. 4. Tupelo (2-0): Beat Saltillo 41-6. This week: hosts Corinth. Read more

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Announces Kalle Norberg as New Assistant Coach

Ole Miss Men's Tennis Announces Kalle Norberg as New Assistant Coach

Ole Miss welcomes former star singles player Kalle Norberg back to Ole Miss as the assistant coach for Rebels men’s tennis as announced on Friday. After graduating from Ole Miss with a B.S. in Hospitality Management in 2011, Norberg transitioned from player to coach. Norberg has worked at one of Sweden’s most historic tennis clubs, Stockholm’s Allmänna Lawntennis Klubb (SALK) since 2011. Over the past decade, Norberg has coached countless top prospects including instructing top junior players from 2018-2020 under the title of Senior Elite Coach. He also has experience coaching professional players as well and has worked with ATP top-100 player Mikael Ymer. Read more

