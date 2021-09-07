Trending local sports in Oxford

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

HIGHLIGHTS | Ole Miss Volleyball defeats NWST 3 - 1 (9/4/21) Follow the Rebels at OleMissSports.com Ole Miss Sports is the official YouTube channel of Ole Miss Sports Productions, the Ole Miss Network & OleMissSports.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/1sSwa0O​ Get Social With Ole Miss Athletics: On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OleMissSports​ On Twitter: http://twitter.com/OleMissSports​ On YouTube: http://youtube.com/OleMissSports​ Follow Ole Miss Sports Productions on Twitter: http://twitter.com/OleMissVideo​ Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Soccer Secures 1-1 Draw with Samford OXFORD, Miss. – After 110 minutes on a steamy afternoon at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, Ole Miss (3-0-2) and Samford (2-2-2) played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Channing Foster delivered the lone goal of the match for the Rebels, burying a header off of a Haleigh Stackpole delivery in the second half. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Week 2 high school football rewind 1. Oxford (2-0): Beat South Panola via forfeit. This week: vs. Ruston (La.) 2. West Point (0-2): Lost to Starkville via forfeit. This week: at Noxubee County. 3. Itawamba AHS (1-0): Beat New Albany 34-21. This week: at North Pontotoc. 4. Tupelo (2-0): Beat Saltillo 41-6. This week: hosts Corinth. Read more

LOCAL PICK