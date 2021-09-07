Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cullman
(CULLMAN, AL) Life in Cullman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Bonus Pet of the Week: Learn some new tricks with Monroe!
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter has love to spare these days, so Donna Ruttkay shares a bonus Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week:. Monroe is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. He is a medium-energy gentleman who always minds his manners. Not only is he respectful of personal space, but he practices excellent leash skills. He is a big fan of toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. This smart and cheerful guy is always up for a new challenge! Read more
House Plant Collective announces Cullman pop-up
CULLMAN, Ala. – Calling all green thumbs! House Plant Collective has announced a plant-loving pop-up in Cullman on Sept. 18, with their Plant Bus. The pop-up will be hosted by Dreher’s Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located at 216 First Avenue SE, from 3-6 p.m. House Plant Collective owner Jessica Watts... Read more
City Park Mini Golf opens this Friday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman is about to get a brand new mini-golf course this week. City Park Mini Golf officially opens for business on Friday. The doors at Cullman’s newest attraction open at 3:00 p.m. on September 10th. The course is located at 1635 Main Ave. SW. Admissions for... Read more
Several Alabama schools to take virtual days, require masks after Labor Day
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Schools and districts across Alabama are making individual decisions about masks, testing, vaccine clinics and other COVID mitigation strategies. As more schools begin reporting increasing COVID cases among students and staff -- including... Read more
Comments / 0