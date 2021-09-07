Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cullman

(CULLMAN, AL) Life in Cullman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Bonus Pet of the Week: Learn some new tricks with Monroe! CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter has love to spare these days, so Donna Ruttkay shares a bonus Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week:. Monroe is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. He is a medium-energy gentleman who always minds his manners. Not only is he respectful of personal space, but he practices excellent leash skills. He is a big fan of toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. This smart and cheerful guy is always up for a new challenge! Read more

House Plant Collective announces Cullman pop-up CULLMAN, Ala. – Calling all green thumbs! House Plant Collective has announced a plant-loving pop-up in Cullman on Sept. 18, with their Plant Bus. The pop-up will be hosted by Dreher’s Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located at 216 First Avenue SE, from 3-6 p.m. House Plant Collective owner Jessica Watts... Read more

City Park Mini Golf opens this Friday CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman is about to get a brand new mini-golf course this week. City Park Mini Golf officially opens for business on Friday. The doors at Cullman’s newest attraction open at 3:00 p.m. on September 10th. The course is located at 1635 Main Ave. SW. Admissions for... Read more

