Wenatchee, WA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Post
 6 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Wenatchee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Chelan County / wenatcheeworld.com

North Central Washington reaches highest all-time COVID-19 case rates

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 case rates in North Central Washington broke all-time pandemic records in late August as some counties saw rates top 1,000 per 100,000 for the first time. Chelan County’s 14-day COVID rate climbed to 1,075.8 new cases per 100,000 on Sept. 1, the highest case rate recorded since... Read more

avatar

Who cares? This thing is not anymore deadly than the flu or common cold. We all just need to get it and get over it..

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

Demand for Ivermectin mixed bag in Wenatchee but overdoses nonexistent

WENATCHEE — Anti-parasite drug ivermectin has made national headlines as sales and overdoses of the drug surge amidst unsupported claims that it cures COVID-19. Locally, however, it’s not as clear if demand is up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationwide ivermectin prescriptions ballooned to more than... Read more

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

2021 NCW Wine Awards | Best of Show/Best Red

Judging for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition took place in Wenatchee at the end of May. Out of 241 entries this year, judges pronounced this wine as the top overall wine. Best of Show, Best Red (Gold Medal) Burke Vineyard 2015 Syrah, Columbia Valley, $25 (49 cases) Read more

East Wenatchee / ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 3rd, 2021

Good Friday evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News, I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news let’s take a look outside our weather window. . . Now, A few of the stories we’re following for you tonight. . . Wenatchee Valley health agencies launched a new... Read more

