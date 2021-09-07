CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

The lineup: Sports news in Stevens Point

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 6 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Stevens Point area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Stevens Point / wsau.com

UWSP Student-Athletes Already Taking Advantage of New NIL Rules

UWSP Student-Athletes Already Taking Advantage of New NIL Rules

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Believe it or not some student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point area already profiting from their name, image, and likeness following the NCAA's decision two months ago to allow the practice. "A lot of it is the online presence," said Director of Athletics Brad...

Stevens Point / wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Here are Friday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

Here are Friday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

STEVENS POINT - The Panthers got 85 yards rushing from Jaybreal Palbrach and 90 yards receiving from Quinton Martin in the win over the Terrors. Appleton West struggled to move the ball on the ground, gaining only 8 yards on 25 rushing attempts. Stevens Point, meanwhile, rushed for 125 yards...

Stevens Point / wsau.com

Pointer Update

Pointer Update

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP football team won their opener topping Mayville State 31-14 on Saturday in Mayville North Dakota. Max Herro threw three touchdown passes. He was 20-31 for 261 yards. Devin Baldridge anbd Joe Hare caught six passes each. Vercion Gammel had 73 yards rushing on...

Stevens Point / wxpr.org

UW Stevens Point Athletes Exploring Options to Profit From Their Image

UW Stevens Point Athletes Exploring Options to Profit From Their Image

That follows a decision by the NCAA to allow student athletes to profit off those elements. Athletics Director Brad Duckworth. "A lot of this is the online presence. Social media influencers, product endorsements. There are certain websites that exist out there that pay college students to be part of it"

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

