Trending local sports in Gillette

Camels finish 8th in Gold Bracket at Gillette Invite The Campbell County High School volleyball team finished in eighth place of the Gold Bracket at the Gillette Invite this weekend after going 3-0 on Friday and 0-3 on Saturday at CCHS. The Camels started the tournament with a two-set win over Newcastle 25-19 and 25-19 before sweeping Sundance 25-20... Read more

PREP VOLLEYBALL: East takes third at Gillette Invite CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East defeated Rapid City Stevens 19-25, 25-22, 15-12 to take third place at the Gillette Invite on Saturday. The Lady Thunderbirds also defeated Rapid City Central 25-20, 25-15, but lost to Kelly Walsh in the semifinals, 28-26, 27-25. “Overall it was a good day,” East coach Nicole... Read more

Laramie Plainsmen Seek First Win in Gillette [VIDEO] In their first road game of the season, the Laramie Plainsmen head north to face the Campbell County Camels in Gillette on Friday night. The game is at 7 p.m. Coverage on KOWB (AM 1290) begins at 6 p.m. Laramie (0-1) is coming off a 57-0 loss to then third-ranked... Read more

