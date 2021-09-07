What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Russellville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Russellville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Russellville / nwaonline.com

Six firms teaming up on casino resort

RUSSELLVILLE -- Gulfside Casino Partnership announced recently that it is partnering with five additional Arkansas-based companies for its $254 million River Valley Casino Resort, which is to be built in Russellville. The companies are Curtis H. Stout Inc.; Middleton Heating & Air; Stephens Insurance; Westrock Coffee; and Russellville-based Barrett &... Read more

Russellville / couriernews.com

Orthopedic surgical hospital has local clinic

Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock has a clinic in Russellville that brings orthopedic specialists to the River Valley. “We opened about a year ago, during COVID-19,” Deanna Ott, physician and business liaison for Arkansas Surgical Hospital told the Russellville Lions on Tuesday. “We have a rotation of physicians who come here and provide services.” Read more

Arkansas / cbsnews.com

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were. Read more

avatar

"No one — including incarcerated individuals — should be subject to medical experimentation," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said in a statement. So why is the federal government forcing all federal workers to be part of a clinical trial or lose their jobs? let's worry about the rights of average joes out there working and being a DECENT part of the community before we worry about prisoners.leftists get it backwards every time.

561 likes 72 dislikes 331 replies

avatar

you people have all been experimental victims for at last 2 years now. You've been given unapproved injections and have been dyeing in the mean time.

495 likes 45 dislikes 201 replies

Arkansas / thv11.com

Arkansas horse owner warns of fatal disease after three of her horses die

"I went and watched the surveillance and he literally was standing up and fell over and just started having seizures." Read more

avatar

Very sad😢 Even the animals are being plagued with Pestilence. My heart goes out to the owner who had to see them pass, such a huge loss.

10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

