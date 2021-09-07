Lifestyle wrap: Hinesville
Hinesville extends COVID emergency order until Oct. 8
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Mayor has extended the city’s COVID emergency orders until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. The order goes into effect next Tuesday. The order says all visitors are required to wear masks inside city-owned buildings, facilities, at both inside or outside city-permitted events and while riding the Liberty Transit or other federally regulated transportation. Read more
South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 infections
Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health says COVID cases across the state are hitting numbers never seen before. Read more
Darlington teacher on administrative leave for telling students to wear masks in his class
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Walter Martin said he's been placed on administrative leave for telling his students they have to wear a mask inside his class at Darlington High School where he's taught English for the past six years. The Darlington County School District doesn't have a mask mandate. “Knowing... Read more
Is it allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell the difference
ATLANTA — A lot of people are wondering if they have allergies or if they are suffering from COVID-19. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona talked to a local allergist, who is helping clear up the confusion. Dr. Stanley Fineman with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said that with the fall allergy season upon us in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases, he can see why people are concerned. Read more
