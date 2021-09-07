Lifestyle wrap: Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hinesville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Hinesville extends COVID emergency order until Oct. 8 HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Mayor has extended the city’s COVID emergency orders until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. The order goes into effect next Tuesday. The order says all visitors are required to wear masks inside city-owned buildings, facilities, at both inside or outside city-permitted events and while riding the Liberty Transit or other federally regulated transportation. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 infections Dr. Wendell James with Prisma Health says COVID cases across the state are hitting numbers never seen before. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Darlington teacher on administrative leave for telling students to wear masks in his class DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Walter Martin said he's been placed on administrative leave for telling his students they have to wear a mask inside his class at Darlington High School where he's taught English for the past six years. The Darlington County School District doesn't have a mask mandate. “Knowing... Read more

TRENDING NOW