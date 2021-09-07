CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cedar City

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 6 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Life in Cedar City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Cedar City / abc4.com

Will SUU require proof of COVID-19 vaccination next year?

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah University is asking for the community’s input on a possible vaccination requirement for the 2022 Spring semester and students have mixed feelings about it. “It would be a peace of mind for myself, other students and also parents, for people hosting events, or... Read more

Comments
avatar

they had better not! they devloped this Vrus, & they need to pay for IT not US.

Cedar City / stgeorgeutah.com

‘Calm the freak down’: Cedar City man who nearly died of COVID-19 has a message

ST. GEORGE — Cedar City resident Kerry Gunter deals in safety. He runs K Safety, Inc., which supplies first aid equipment and other protective gear for employees, as well as facemasks to not only defend against COVID-19, but toxic fumes on construction sites. Gunter said he had been exposed to... Read more

Iron County / stgeorgeutah.com

Video, photo gallery: Iron County Fair parade wraps up festive holiday weekend

PAROWAN — The Iron County Fair parade made its way up Main Street on Monday morning, kicking off the fifth and final day of the fair. Hundreds of appreciative onlookers lined the street as the 90-minute procession went by. The 70-plus entries included colorful floats, marching bands, cheer and dance teams, vintage vehicles, classic tractors, rodeo royalty and plenty of others on horseback. Read more

Utah / sltrib.com

‘Utah Booze News’ podcast: Cedar City and St. George are becoming wine country

On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” Doug McCombs, the owner of IG Winery in Cedar City, talks about the growing number of wineries and vineyards in Southern Utah and across the state. He also shares details about the Utah Wine Festival taking place Sept.... Read more

ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

