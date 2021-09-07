Trending lifestyle headlines in Port Huron

(PORT HURON, MI) Life in Port Huron has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Shop, Rock, N’ Stroll in Downtown Port Huron, Tonight, September 3rd! Michelle Mensinger speaks with Dave Everitt, Owner of Red Kettle Roasters about the “First Fridays” in downtown Port Huron. Shop, Rock N’ Stroll takes place from 6 pm-8 pm in downtown Port Huron tonight, September 3rd; featuring live music and the D3 Circus with aerial acrobat artists will be performing. Read more

LATEST NEWS

St. Clair County at high COVID-19 risk level St. Clair County is in a “high” COVID-19 risk level due to having over 100 cases per 100,000 people, health officials recently said. The new level was reported in a St. Clair County Health Department Facebook post on Aug. 26 and continued through the Sept. 2 update. As of Sept.... Read more

TRENDING NOW

West Nile virus discovered in Oakland, Macomb residents The West Nile virus has been detected in residents in Oakland and Macomb counties, the first cases of the virus this season. The best way to protect against the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis is to prevent mosquito bites, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Read more

TOP VIEWED