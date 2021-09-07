Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Walla Walla
PHOTOS: A grand Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days parade downtown
As Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days picked up speed for its closing weekend, the Grand Parade kicked off Saturday morning to much fanfare, led by 2020 and 2021 parade marshals Doug and Marie Krueger. Though another day remains in the fair’s calendar, with rides, food, entertainment and another round... Read more
Walla Walla Public Schools prepare to reopen while nearby Dayton district suffers outbreak
Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith is ready to open the district’s schools on Sept. 7 for full-day in-person learning, despite a nearby district’s struggles in doing the same thing. The Dayton School District had to close for grades 6-12 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. More than 30 students... Read more
Senior menus
Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Monday for Labor Day, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.- noon, Monday-Friday, at 720 Sprague Ave. Read more
Staff, supply shortages crippling Walla Walla Valley restaurants
A shortage of workers and supplies in the dining industry this year has crippled several local restaurants and fast-food businesses. Red Monkey, normally open seven days a week for lunch and dinner in downtown Walla Walla on West Alder Street, has been closed on multiple occasions this summer because its tiny staff of available workers was reported on its Facebook page to be in desperate need of rest. Read more
