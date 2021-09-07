CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Your Danville lifestyle news

Danville Times
Danville Times
 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Danville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Danville / madisonrecord.com

Mother alleges correctional center staff allowed son to die from dehydration after refusing to eat

EAST ST. LOUIS — A mother claims the correctional and medical staff at the Danville Correctional Center allowed her son to die of dehydration after he ate only three meals in about 20 days. Lisa Johnson-Barker, as administrator of the Estate of Markus Johnson, filed a complaint Aug. 19 in... Read more

Danville / vermilioncountyfirst.com

Great Crowds, Beautiful Weather for Danville, Westville Labor Day Parades

Both the Danville and Westville Labor Day parades had solid turnouts yesterday. And prior to the start of the day’s opening parade in Danville, Troy Thomas from Local 703 said the feeling is generally optimistic about the future in general, and on the labor scene. AUDIO: I think everybody’s really... Read more

Danville / wcia.com

Road to Recovery: AMBUCS names 87th First Citizen

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A woman is turning her story of addiction into inspiration in hopes of helping others. “I would be dead. At the rate I was going, I was self-destructive. I would rather die than wake up one more day with the way that I was living,” AMBUCS 87th First Citizen, Wendy Lambert, said. Read more

Danville / youtube.com

Road to Recovery: Wendy Lambert

3 News at 10:00 p.m. Read more

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

