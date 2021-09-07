CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sherman sports lineup: What’s trending

Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sherman area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sherman sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sherman / kten.com

'Roo Volleyball Sweeps Sul Ross

SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the year, with their fourth three-set sweep of the season in a 3-0 win over visiting Sul Ross State University on Saturday afternoon in Hughey Gym. Victoria Smith and Riley Abernethy each had eight kills to lead Austin... Read more

Sherman / heralddemocrat.com

It's no longer Groundhog Day for Cats coach

It was a different scenario for Cory Cain when he arrived at work this past Monday morning. For nearly a decade when coming off a loss, it meant his season was over. There was no prepping for a next opponent, only collecting equipment and planning off-season workouts. Cain’s time as... Read more

Sherman / mcmurrysports.com

Volleyball opens regular season at Austin College Tournament

SHERMAN, Texas – McMurry University Volleyball started regular season play on Friday at the Austin College Tournament in Sherman, Texas, taking on a pair of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) foes in Schreiner and Austin College in crossover play. The War Hawks (0-2) were unable to pull a victory Friday,... Read more

Sherman / heralddemocrat.com

College Roundup — Austin College women's soccer opens with a victory

The Austin College women's soccer team opened up its season with a 2-1 victory over LeTourneau University behind first-half goals from Hailey Woodard and Rose Cortez. Austin College got on the board early when Brittany Hutton found Woodard at the top of the box on a corner kick, with Woodard drilling a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the fourth minute of action. Read more

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

