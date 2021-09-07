CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Lifestyle wrap: Burlington

Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Burlington, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Vermont / vtdigger.org

Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club

Contact tracers have so far identified 11 cases connected to the Williston-based Full Stride Hockey. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont investigating Covid-19 outbreak tied to hockey club. Read more

Burlington / wcax.com

Beleaguered airport director to face City Council next week to keep job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is sticking with plans to get rid of Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards following allegations he was hostile to subordinates. “I’ve lost confidence in his ability to lead that entity. I would not put him back in a position where... Read more

Burlington / wcax.com

Dixieland Strollers bring smiles to fairgoers; Debut of indoor mini-golf

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lights on rides and the smell of fried food are just two staples of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there’s a distinct sound that comes along with it, too. Elissa Borden met up with Dixieland Strollers, a group of musicians from Vermont and New Hampshire who... Read more

Burlington / wcax.com

Travelers hit the road this Labor Day weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people have already hit the road for the Labor Day weekend. Some traveling from outside of Vermont, and others staying in state. Dustin and Rhiannon Cook travelled from Missouri for a wedding. They say traffic wasn’t as bad as they thought it would be. “I... Read more

Burlington Journal

Burlington Journal

Burlington, VT
With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

