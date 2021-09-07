Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Ceres

(CERES, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Stanislaus County re-instates indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 infections spike Health officials say it is the “least disruptive and most immediately impactful” step to try to curb COVID-19 infections. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face. Coverings Indoors to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Maintain Healthcare System Capacity. Stanislaus County – Since most restrictions from the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy were lifted on June 15, 2021, the average daily case rate of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County has increased 9-fold and the testing positivity rate has risen 4-fold. The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is significantly more transmissible than the original virus, have become the predominant strain in the US, in California, and in Stanislaus County. Alarmingly, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have risen quickly from 38 patients as of July 16 to 299 patients on September 1. Read more

LATEST NEWS