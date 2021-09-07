Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Ceres
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
Stanislaus County re-instates indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 infections spike
Health officials say it is the “least disruptive and most immediately impactful” step to try to curb COVID-19 infections. Read more
So what is the incentive for people to get vaccinated who hasn't been vaccinated? Because if they were doubtful before they certainly won't go out and get it now.
masks do not stop virus, nor do they filter smoke particles, do your research, Dave Caldwell
Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face
Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face. Coverings Indoors to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Maintain Healthcare System Capacity. Stanislaus County – Since most restrictions from the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy were lifted on June 15, 2021, the average daily case rate of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County has increased 9-fold and the testing positivity rate has risen 4-fold. The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is significantly more transmissible than the original virus, have become the predominant strain in the US, in California, and in Stanislaus County. Alarmingly, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have risen quickly from 38 patients as of July 16 to 299 patients on September 1. Read more
All this because the mayor got COVID. Numbers in the hospital are not even close to last year. Just using the hospital capacity as an excuse. Vaccinated were told if you vaccinate no masks, now we're told even the vaxxed are carriers, they carry the virus at a higher rate than the unvaccinated. 🤦♀️
FoodView – Bauer’s Downtown
You can find vegan food in the most amazing places. Tye Bauer is a meat specialist and his decadent meaty creations have landed him on Diners, Drive Ins and Dives and into the hearts of many locals. But if you look closely at the menu, his skills also make delicious vegan treats. No longer is it awkward to take your vegan friends out to lunch. Now you get what you want and they do too. The cool thing about Bauer’s is that many of your favorite items are available as vegan options. And yes, this means everything from the cheese, “meat”, cooking oils and everything are all vegan. If you look at the menu, you can get it vegetarian, or vegan or gluten free (look for the v/vg/gf). My order was one of my favorite burgers, the Fogo (Fire) with a big side of Brussels sprouts. It arrived and it was beautiful. Read more