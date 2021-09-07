Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Muskogee

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Muskogee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Muskogee inmates treated for COVID inside jail to avoid hospital crowding TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Health officials went to the Muskogee jail to treat inmates with COVID to avoid a surge of severe cases leading to an overwhelmed hospital. "It can make a huge impact, given the number of individuals that tested positive," said Michele Keeling, vice president of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. "It was over 100 people that tested positive and, worst-case scenario, if all of those 100 ended up in the emergency room, which is already overcrowded, it could really challenge the health care system in a rural community." Read more

Pastors keep their eye on COVID-19 numbers As reports of COVID-19 rise again in Muskogee, Pastor Ron Venters says he's taking things "prayerfully and carefully." "I believe in science and I believe in faith and I believe that God would not reveal things to me for me to ignore," said Venters, pastor of Christ Kingdom Builders Church. "We're very guarded about what we're doing, and we're worshipping God in a different way." Read more

Flavors of Oklahoma to benefit WISH People can satisfy their sweet tooth and barbecue craving at Flavors of Oklahoma, benefiting Women in Safe Home, (WISH). The all-you-can-sample event will be 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 11 at Muskogee Civic Center. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Jaime Stout, chairwoman of the WISH... Read more

