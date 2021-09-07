Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Eureka

(EUREKA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

139 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Humboldt County EUREKA, Calif. — Health officials have confirmed 139 new cases of COVID-19 in Humboldt County today, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus to 7,308. Read the full press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center below:. One-hundred thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19... Read more

Beloved North Coast Otters Head to Auction To raise awareness about otters and support otter research, the North Coast Otters Public Art Initiative is hosting an in-person silent auction of 32 of the now-famous otter sculptures decorated by local artists on Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 3 p.m., followed by an online auction of the remaining 70+ otters the following week. Additionally, a public viewing of all 100+ otter sculptures will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from noon to 7 p.m. Read more

