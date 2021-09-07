Your Paso Robles lifestyle news

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Life in Paso Robles has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Paso Robles area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services released a video message to the community on Friday urging residents to take COVID-19 seriously and get vaccinated. The post Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Food trucks coming to Barney Schwartz Park –The City of Paso Robles is rolling-out a new plan for concession service at Barney Schwartz Park (2970 Union Road) including a dedicated area for mobile food service vendors and a concessionaire program designed to benefit nonprofit community groups. This new model of concession service will provide more opportunities for local businesses as well as fundraising opportunities for nonprofit organizations and a wider variety of food choices for park goers. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

TOP VIEWED