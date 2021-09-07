CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonney Lake, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 6 days ago

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bonney Lake, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Washington / kiro7.com

WA State Fair starts with masks required

WA State Fair starts with masks required

PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Friday, the Washington State Fair opened in Puyallup. The health department required the fair to impose a mask requirement indoors and outdoors for everyone age 5 and older. "We were basically told that you have to wear a mask or you can't open the gates," said...

Comments
avatar

mask do not work, we're the only state that requires mask outside. Inslee needs to resign. He has no clue what the real science says.

4 likes 3 dislikes 4 replies

avatar

A surgical mask doesn't work for biological agents period, proven PRIOR politics US Army Nuclear Biological Chemical weapons school. It's a slave mAsK

8 likes 2 dislikes

Washington / komonews.com

Washington State Fair starts, but don't forget your mask

Washington State Fair starts, but don't forget your mask

SEATTLE - Friday is here, which means the Washington State Fair has started. However, you don't want to forget your mask. Pierce County announced last week it will require masks at all times for everyone there unless you're eating. This is regardless of vaccination status. The fair will have masks...

Comments
avatar

They just lost about 40 to 50% of their business. The price of going to the fair and the cost of food while at the fair are getting outrageous. This will be enough to tip the scales for a lot of people

3 likes

avatar

Science Fact: The Covid-19 virus is 140 nanometers. The space between the fibers of a good over-the-counter mask is approximately 30,000 nanometers. That's comparable to taking a free throw into an Olympic sized swimming pool🤷🏼‍♂️

2 likes

Washington / mynorthwest.com

108 COVID cases attributed to Northwest Washington Fair, Washington State Fair still a go

108 COVID cases attributed to Northwest Washington Fair, Washington State Fair still a go

Puyallup's Washington State Fair opened Friday morning amid public health concern related to the rise in delta variant COVID cases. The fair will run through Labor Day into September's final weekend. The Bellingham Herald reported earlier this week that 108 COVID-19 cases were associated with the Aug. 12-21 2021 Northwest...

Comments
avatar

Let me get this straight….in less than 24 hours, y'all have tested AND confirmed 108 "COVID" cases??? How many people were tested to get those 108 "positive" results? When was the COVID virus actually isolated from Corona??? What PCR tests were used in this time frame that proved the rapid results?? LIES LIES AND MORE LIES

12 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Why aren't they contributing the massive amounts of positive tests to the real culprit. And that is the buses of illegals being shipped all over this country?

7 likes 1 reply

Washington / king5.com

Going to the Washington State Fair? See a preview of COVID-19 protocols

Going to the Washington State Fair? See a preview of COVID-19 protocols

Organizers are asking those opposed to the mask mandate or people who may feel unsafe at the fairgrounds not to come.

Comments
avatar

you know people that are told to wear masks are going to make it to where it sometimes will cause a fight because you tell people to wear masks and they get an attitude

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

Already saw on the news people all over the fair wearing masks wrong!!! Not over their nose or mouth!

1 reply

Community Policy