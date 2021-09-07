Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bonney Lake

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bonney Lake, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Washington State Fair starts, but don't forget your mask SEATTLE - Friday is here, which means the Washington State Fair has started. However, you don't want to forget your mask. Pierce County announced last week it will require masks at all times for everyone there unless you're eating. This is regardless of vaccination status. The fair will have masks... Read more

108 COVID cases attributed to Northwest Washington Fair, Washington State Fair still a go Puyallup’s Washington State Fair opened Friday morning amid public health concern related to the rise in delta variant COVID cases. The fair will run through Labor Day into September’s final weekend. The Bellingham Herald reported earlier this week that 108 COVID-19 cases were associated with the Aug. 12-21 2021 Northwest... Read more

