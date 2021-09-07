Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pekin
COVID quarantine at Pekin school districts sends up to 5% of students out of the classroom
With in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year underway, Pekin Public Schools District 108 and Pekin Community High School District 303 are tracking COVID-19 data on a weekly basis. According to District 108 Superintendent Bill Link, 16 students from 11 schools had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. An... Read more
where the science behind this I havent seen one shredd of evidence bout what the health department is saying
3 likes 1 reply
How’d they catch and spread the virus at school everyone is masked all day even outside at recess . So if their precious masks work how is it they’re spreading Covid all over the school ?
1 like 1 reply
East Peoria woman steps up to create cat assistance program in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Eryn Pearson is on a mission to save the cats of Woodford County. Pearson, a deputy at the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, teamed up with her friend Traci Kraemer and Woodford County’s sole Animal Control Officer, Heather Leman, to launch a pilot program in August that gauges the demand for cat services. Read more
Hamburgers and hot dogs join wages and benefits as job perks at a Morton company
MORTON — There was a cookout at Morton Industries last month. It wasn't a company picnic. It was open to the public. Hamburgers, hot dogs and jobs were on the menu of what was dubbed a "Career Cookout." With more than 80 job openings to fill to increase its workforce... Read more
Tri-county updates shows 140 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 140 new and probable cases in the area Friday. Peoria County reported 52 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 25,139 with 385 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 65 new cases for a total of 18,955 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,406 with 98 deaths. Read more