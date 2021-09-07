Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pekin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pekin area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

COVID quarantine at Pekin school districts sends up to 5% of students out of the classroom With in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year underway, Pekin Public Schools District 108 and Pekin Community High School District 303 are tracking COVID-19 data on a weekly basis. According to District 108 Superintendent Bill Link, 16 students from 11 schools had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. An... Read more

TRENDING NOW

East Peoria woman steps up to create cat assistance program in Woodford County WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Eryn Pearson is on a mission to save the cats of Woodford County. Pearson, a deputy at the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, teamed up with her friend Traci Kraemer and Woodford County’s sole Animal Control Officer, Heather Leman, to launch a pilot program in August that gauges the demand for cat services. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Hamburgers and hot dogs join wages and benefits as job perks at a Morton company MORTON — There was a cookout at Morton Industries last month. It wasn't a company picnic. It was open to the public. Hamburgers, hot dogs and jobs were on the menu of what was dubbed a "Career Cookout." With more than 80 job openings to fill to increase its workforce... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE