Injuries reported in Sunday motorcycle crash

PROVINCETOWN – Emergency units rushed to the Provincetown Municipal Airport for a report of plane crash shortly before 3:30 PM Thursday. The plane reportedly went down on Race Point Road along side the airport striking several trees and catching fire. Reports indicated a pilot and 6 passengers were on board the Cape Air Cessna 402C aircraft. Everyone made it out of the plane but there are reports some of the victims suffered burns. Multiple ambulances rushed victims to Cape Cod Hospital after weather grounded medical helicopters. The FAA and NSTB will investigate the cause of the crash. There was an alert for a storm with a possible waterspout in Wellfleet Harbor shortly before the crash but it is not clear if weather was a factor in the crash. People who were at Race Point Beach at the time of the crash were stuck in their vehicles for several hours until officials could get one lane of Race Point Road opened.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO