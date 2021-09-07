Injuries reported in Sunday motorcycle crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — Three St. Joseph residents were injured in a Buchanan County crash Sunday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Karen S. Gibbs, 61, was driving a Toyota Corolla on Missouri Route 6, at Northeast River Ridge Road, at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. She stopped in the roadway to turn north onto Northeast River Ridge Road when a Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Jeremy D. Long, 46, failed to observe her vehicle stopped in the roadway. Long’s vehicle struck the rear of Gibbs’ vehicle, rotating it counterclockwise. Long and one of Gibbs’ passengers, Rick Bailey, 63, were minorly injured. Gibbs’ second passenger, Lois Magg, 82, was moderately injured. All three were transported to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS for treatment.
