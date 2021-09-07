CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injuries reported in Sunday motorcycle crash

By Phelps County Focus
phelpscountyfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries were reported Sunday resulting from a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route V two miles north of Interstate 44, according to an online report of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A 2017 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Motorcycle, driven by Austin J. Wilson, 25, of Rolla, was...

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

