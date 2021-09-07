Trending sports headlines in Seguin

(SEGUIN, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Seguin area.

TLU Men's Soccer defeats Nebraska Wesleyan 2-0 SEGUIN, TX -- Texas Lutheran men's soccer won their home opener Saturday afternoon shutting out a visiting Nebraska Wesleyan club 2-0 to improve to 1-1 on the season. After the start of the game was delayed due to issues with officials, it took awhile for the action to get started. Senior All-American Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) got the Bulldogs on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute. The Bulldogs held on to that lead through the remainder of the first half and for a majority of the second half before a goal in the 89th minute from senior Nicolas Medina (Houston/St. Pius X) extended the lead to 2-0 to finish the match. Read more

No. 2 Judson to face Lake Travis; Can Reagan bounce back against Steele?; BGC Road Trip to Seguin, Navarro, Marion Week 1 of the high school football season was chock full of big plays and dramatic moments from start to finish, and Week 2 of Big Game Coverage (BGC) promises to be just as enticing. Friday night alone features a pair of marquee matchups in Austin and at Lehnhoff Stadium. Read more

SCHEDULE CHANGE: Women's Soccer game vs. Texas Lutheran canceled SEGUIN, Texas – Due to inclement weather the Concordia Texas women's soccer game against Texas Lutheran was canceled, announced by the teams on Monday. The Tornados were scheduled to take on the Bulldogs on Monday at 5 p.m. down in Seguin, Texas, but due to multiple lightning delays, the teams agreed on canceling the game. Read more

