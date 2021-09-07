CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Your Pine Bluff lifestyle news

Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Life in Pine Bluff has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pine Bluff area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Arkansas / cbsnews.com

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were. Read more

avatar

"No one — including incarcerated individuals — should be subject to medical experimentation," ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson said in a statement. So why is the federal government forcing all federal workers to be part of a clinical trial or lose their jobs? let's worry about the rights of average joes out there working and being a DECENT part of the community before we worry about prisoners.leftists get it backwards every time.

561 likes 72 dislikes 331 replies

avatar

you people have all been experimental victims for at last 2 years now. You've been given unapproved injections and have been dyeing in the mean time.

495 likes 45 dislikes 201 replies

White Hall / arkansasonline.com

Lifeguard scarcity shuts water park

Normally, Labor Day weekend would be a last chance for folks from around southeast Arkansas to enjoy a bit of summer fun at Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, in White Hall. Not this year. It wasn't due to covid-19 as in 2020, but the start of local high... Read more

Jefferson County / searkweather.com

Have a Safe and Happy Labor Day!!!! From Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department

The United States was built on the innovation, achievements, and contributions of the American worker. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pays tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership – the American worker. On Labor Day, we honor the... Read more

Arkansas / thv11.com

Arkansas horse owner warns of fatal disease after three of her horses die

"I went and watched the surveillance and he literally was standing up and fell over and just started having seizures." Read more

avatar

Very sad😢 Even the animals are being plagued with Pestilence. My heart goes out to the owner who had to see them pass, such a huge loss.

10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

