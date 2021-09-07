Your Pine Bluff lifestyle news

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Life in Pine Bluff has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.

Lifeguard scarcity shuts water park Normally, Labor Day weekend would be a last chance for folks from around southeast Arkansas to enjoy a bit of summer fun at Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, in White Hall. Not this year. It wasn't due to covid-19 as in 2020, but the start of local high...

Have a Safe and Happy Labor Day!!!! From Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department The United States was built on the innovation, achievements, and contributions of the American worker. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pays tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation's strength, freedom, and leadership – the American worker. On Labor Day, we honor the...

