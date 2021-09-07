Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Hilo
(HILO, HI) Life in Hilo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 131 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI - Hawaiʻi today reached a record number of COVID positive patients hospitalized across the state, and officials say that number will continue to climb. (BIVN) – There were 865 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 1,068 cases identified on Thursday. There were 131 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 169 cases reported the day before. Read more
Composting and mulching to build healthy soils
When weather conditions are dry, it is a good time to explore ways to conserve water. Organic material is essential to good soil. Well-decomposed organic matter helps increase water and nutrient holding capacity of the soil. Undecomposed material like leaves and clippings used as surface mulch can help conserve moisture and keep weeds under control. Nematodes, those little microscopic worms that feed on your roots, will do less damage in a high organic soil. Organic matter may also increase the minor element and microbiological activity of your soil. Read more
Advocates concerned inmates’ rights are being violated under current virus mandates
Hawaii Community Correctional Center is in its fourth month of a COVID-19 lockdown which includes a halt to transportation of inmates for court hearings. That, coupled with the suspension of grand jury panels and jury trials statewide, is causing concern about the lockdown’s effects on Big Island court cases. The... Read more
Inmates have rights but star county and government employees don’t?? What’s wrong with that picture??
COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported. Read more
Hawaii County Transfer Stations had staffing issues way before the pandemic ever started. Clearly there are issues going on as to why the County can't keep people on the job. Is it the pay? The benefits? Are they not paying enough. Hey Mayor Mitch Roth. Why don't you leave your comfort chair and start visiting some of these stations and find out what the issue is. Do you even leave your office besides to go to lunch and home? This Mayor hasn't address not one issue regarding the Big Island since taking office. What does he do anyway? It appears he's spending his whole time while in office just vacationing and collecting a check.
3 likes
Keep it up Hawaii. People will start doing the same things with their trash they do with cars - on the sides of the roads! Democrats - zero foresight.
3 likes