The lineup: Sports news in Parkersburg

 6 days ago

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Morgantown / dominionpost.com

Special teams shines for University in 62-33 win over Parkersburg South

BY ERIC HERTER MORGANTOWN -- Football coaches always preach about the three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams. The problem is many high-school football players. Read more

Parkersburg / newsandsentinel.com

Patriot QB Robert Shockey ready to jump back in after solid debut

PARKERSBURG — With his quarterbacking debut out of the way, Parkersburg South’s sophomore signal-caller Robert Shockey really can’t wait to get back to it when the Patriots travel to University for a 7 p.m. match up today. In his mind, there’s more for him to learn and more ways for... Read more

Parkersburg / herald-dispatch.com

Spring Valley runs past Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — A combination of the running game, big passing plays, and four turnovers doomed the hosting Parkersburg Big Reds, as Spring Valley raced to a 34-10 victory at Stadium Field to improve to .500 on the young season on Friday night. A balanced attack on offense kept the Big... Read more

Parkersburg / wsaz.com

Spring Valley gets road win

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Spring Valley Timberwolves went to Parkersburg and left with their first win of 2021. The final score was 34-10 and here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night. Read more

ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

