El Centro, CA

El Centro sports digest: Top stories today

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the El Centro area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

El Centro / ivpressonline.com

Scots eke out 14-12 win over El Cajon Valley

EL CENTRO — Jacobo Elias rushed for 71 yards, threw for 190 more, threw a touchdown pass, rushed for another and scored two PATs to lead his Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots to a 14-12 win Friday. The game, a non-league match against the El Cajon Valley High School... Read more

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

242 likes 23 dislikes 87 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

146 likes 8 dislikes 8 replies

El Centro / calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Scots Earn First Win of the Season

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias used his legs and his arm to lead the Scots to their first victory of the season, 14-12, against El Cajon Valley High School here on Friday, Sept. 3. Playing at Southwest High School, the Scots once again... Read more

Holtville / holtvilletribune.com

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Beat Calexico in Straight Sets

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team was able to overcome sluggish starts in all three sets and rallied each time to sweep Calexico in a nonleague matchup here on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Vikings (3-0 overall) defeated the Bulldogs (4-1 overall), 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, falling behind in each... Read more

