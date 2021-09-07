What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tupelo

(TUPELO, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Ask the master gardener Question: Do you know an eco-friendly alternative to the plastic pots used for potted plants in my landscape?. Answer: One answer comes from our Master Gardener group who met on Tuesday to hear about our upcoming state Master Gardener Conference, sponsored this year by the Tupelo MGs. (Note: Registration is now open for the fall MG training andsessions begin on October 1.) Following our session, we created papercrete pots that might exponentially expand our potting potential and in a way that is earth-friendly! Read more

Pet of the Week - Goodie Goodie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 3, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? She has no fee. All other dogs $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook. Read more

US military, NMHS detail joint efforts to care for COVID patients TUPELO • A team of roughly 20 military personnel — including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists — are currently bolstering forces at the North Mississippi Medical Center to help care for the surge in COVID-19 and other patients. The team of U.S. Department of Defense personnel arrived on Aug. 25.... Read more

