Eagles Classic “Hotel California” Heard in “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios latest “MCU” movie – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is out now in theaters! In addition to being amazing (we saw it), there is a treat for rock music fans baked into the film. The classic rock anthem, “Hotel California” fro mthe album of the same name is heard and name-checked in the film. Written by by Don Felder (music), Don Henley, and Glenn Frey (lyrics) and Joe Walsh (uncredited, but co-wrote the classic guitar solo ending) “Hotel California” is considered the bands’signature song and the album itse;f has sold over 26 million copies, making it third biggest selling album of all time. The Eagles also own the top spot on this list with Eagles Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975).

