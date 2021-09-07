Mt Pleasant sports digest: Top stories today

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Shepherd pulls away late to beat Beaverton in football Shepherd scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Beaverton 26-7 in Jack Pine Conference football on Thursday night. Thanks to Travis Ficek's 8-yard touchdown run and Alex Killian's extra point in the second quarter, the Beavers led 7-6 going into the fourth quarter. But the Bluejays took the... Read more

Volleyball Completes Unbeaten Run Through Own Invitational Box Score MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- In its third and final match of the Chippewa Invitational at McGuirk Arena on Saturday, the Central Michigan volleyball team cooked up a four-set victory over Youngstown State to finish the tournament undefeated. The Chippewas claimed the first two sets over the Penguins, 25-12... Read more

Cross country teams coming off productive week MOUNT PLEASANT -- Reed City cross country ran at the Oiler Invite in Mount Pleasant on Friday. Individual awards were presented but no team awards. The Reed City boys were fourth out of seven teams. Anthony Kiaunis was sixth (17:29.73) and Ryan Allen seventh (17:39.51). August Rohde was 17th (18:19.83), Mason Dozier was 31st (19:47.04) and Izaiah Lentz 36th (20:01.12). Read more

