Mount Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant sports digest: Top stories today

Mt Pleasant Daily
 6 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Shepherd / ourmidland.com

Shepherd pulls away late to beat Beaverton in football

Shepherd scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Beaverton 26-7 in Jack Pine Conference football on Thursday night. Thanks to Travis Ficek's 8-yard touchdown run and Alex Killian's extra point in the second quarter, the Beavers led 7-6 going into the fourth quarter. But the Bluejays took the... Read more

Mt Pleasant / cmuchippewas.com

Volleyball Completes Unbeaten Run Through Own Invitational

Box Score MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- In its third and final match of the Chippewa Invitational at McGuirk Arena on Saturday, the Central Michigan volleyball team cooked up a four-set victory over Youngstown State to finish the tournament undefeated. The Chippewas claimed the first two sets over the Penguins, 25-12... Read more

Reed City / bigrapidsnews.com

Cross country teams coming off productive week

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Reed City cross country ran at the Oiler Invite in Mount Pleasant on Friday. Individual awards were presented but no team awards. The Reed City boys were fourth out of seven teams. Anthony Kiaunis was sixth (17:29.73) and Ryan Allen seventh (17:39.51). August Rohde was 17th (18:19.83), Mason Dozier was 31st (19:47.04) and Izaiah Lentz 36th (20:01.12). Read more

Mt Pleasant / cmuchippewas.com

Ready For Some Football?

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Just when things seemed to be at least trending back to normal, there is a twist. The Central Michigan football team is set to open the 2021 season on Saturday (4 p.m. ET) at Missouri. It marks the beginning of coach Jim McElwain's third year in charge of the program. Read more

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

