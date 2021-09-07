Top Minot sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

 6 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines.

Augustana shuts out Minot State in teams first game since 2019

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KFYR) - The Minot State football team had their first game in nearly two years on Saturday as they fell to Augustana 49 to 0. The Beavers will look to get things back on track next Saturday as they host Sioux Falls. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Read more

Swimming: Minot dominates in first meet of the season

Minot would get the 135-51 win over Legacy in their season opener. Elsewhere Bismarck falls to Jamestown. Read more

Minot State football falls in season opener

Minot State football falls in season opener Read more

Plays of the week - September 5

Plays of the week - September 5 Read more

