Del Rio, TX

Trending lifestyle headlines in Del Rio

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 6 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Texas / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more

Comments
avatar

only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.

39 likes 7 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.

41 likes 3 dislikes 9 replies

Texas / abc13.com

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more

Comments
avatar

I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -

67 likes 14 dislikes 66 replies

avatar

my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....

102 likes 5 dislikes 22 replies

Texas / newswest9.com

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott, other lawmakers to end ban on mask and vaccine mandates

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott, other lawmakers to end ban on mask and vaccine mandates

"How has a deadly pandemic that is caused by a novel virus, become a political issue?" Read more

Comments
avatar

where is the proof the "vaccine" works? what are the numbers? where are the percentages of the vaccine increasing or improving your odds of recovery after contracting the virus? WHERE ARE THEY? OH THATS RIGHT.....THEY DONT EXIST! WE HAVE NO IDEA IF THIS VACCINE IS MAKING ANY DIFFERENCE!!!!

38 likes 3 dislikes 38 replies

avatar

The good governor has not banned masks! He has banned people from forcing their will on others.

25 likes 2 dislikes 12 replies

Montgomery County / khou.com

Texas Children's Hospital: 300+ kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Texas Children's Hospital: 300+ kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

DSHS reports nearly 300 kids are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas right now, including 78 in the Houston region. Read more

Comments
avatar

Just because you test positive does not mean you are sick enough to be in ICU and on a ventilator.

20 likes 5 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

Hold on. what happened to kids could not get it? Now every single kid has it or can get it. Did they lie then or now? I think they lie now.

28 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

Comments / 0

Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Del Rio, TX
