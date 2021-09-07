Lifestyle wrap: Kingman
(KINGMAN, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Andy Devine Days Chillin’ on Beale
KINGMAN – The Andy Devine Days Chillin’ on Beale will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 on Beale Street in downtown Kingman. This car show is going to be fully loaded with fun and excitement! There will be three separate bands playing throughout the evening as well as a historical presentation from Jim Hinckley about Andy Devine and Route 66. We’re having a raffle every hour and you don’t want to miss out on some of the prizes! The car show will end with a dance party from 7 pm to 9 pm. There will beplenty of vendors as well as snow cones and face painting for the kiddos. You don’t want to miss this wonderful event; it is fun for the whole family! We’ll see you there! Call Gene Kirkham at (714) 488-1843 for more information. Read more
An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules
Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more
people have become so full of themselves because of the anonymity of the internet and the ability to tell someone that they are whomever they want themselves to be and speak as if they are experts on topics they are not experts of. I've seen a few who have the audacity to debate the real experts and they are made to look like complete fools to anyone with any knowledge on the subject in question but in the mind of the Walter Mitty type...they are the expert and they won. that's what you call subscribing to your own bullshit. guy believes he really is a scientist. bet he didn't graduate high school. why he owns his own business.
25 likes 7 replies
if you don't follow the rules of the school your kid should not be allowed in that school district. private school you might be okay. anyone taking ties to take the prisoners should be never allowed near a school again. not to mention what kind of little b**** takes two other men with him to talk to a principal about a child
27 likes 1 dislike 6 replies
Arizona man paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus
An Arizona man is paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus that has left him hospitalized for over a week. Gary Bushko of Peoria is unable to move his hands or his arm, he’s unable to speak or swallow on his own. His wife Jennifer tells ABC15 that it has been a nightmare to get a diagnosis. Read more
I wonder if he was vaccinated. Interestingly, Guillain Barre is a known side affect of the vaccine and presents as "polio like symptoms". I realize a diagnostic test can be done to test for West Nile antibodies but less than 1% of people that test positive experience paralysis. Most cases are asymptomatic. I wouldn't be surprised to find out he's having a vaccine reaction that is being labeled as something else.
4 likes 5 replies
so I get bite alot by mosquitoes,at least 20 times a day.so I'm guessing I can be next
1 like
Newly adopted doggy ditches new digs to return to Tucson shelter
Just days after being adopted, a dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation ran away from his new home, making a trek across Tucson that would take him back to the animal shelter. Mor’Du, a 5-year-old German shepherd mix, was one of several dogs that came to the Pima... Read more
I'm glad his safe. With her problems he didn't feel safe. Dogs sense tension and other emotions their caretake have, so they don't feel safe sort of list. He needs a more stable person to feel safe or with another dog as a companion.
3 likes 2 replies
covid free then give me the covid shot or pay me im ready to rest or live life your choice