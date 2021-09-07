Lifestyle wrap: Lumberton

(LUMBERTON, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lumberton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

'None of us signed up for this': Lumberton hospital struggles with crush of COVID patients Lumberton, N.C. — Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Of the 53 COVID-19 patients in UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton on Thursday, only two had been vaccinated, officials said. None of the seven patients in the intensive care unit had been vaccinated. Read more

Lumberton hospital postpones most elective surgeries LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Health Southeastern has postponed most elective surgeries that require hospitalizations due to the "high demand for hospital beds due to the recent COVID-19 surge, effective Thursday, September 2," according to a news release. The release said surgeries and procedures that will not be postponed include... Read more

