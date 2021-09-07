Lifestyle wrap: Lumberton
(LUMBERTON, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lumberton, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
'None of us signed up for this': Lumberton hospital struggles with crush of COVID patients
Lumberton, N.C. — Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Of the 53 COVID-19 patients in UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton on Thursday, only two had been vaccinated, officials said. None of the seven patients in the intensive care unit had been vaccinated. Read more
Also, another reason the hospitals are supposedly overcrowded is because they can only have so many patients per nurse/dr. Hospitals are short staffed because some are being laid off due to not getting vaccine. So I don’t want to hear about staffing shortages. Administrators brought this on themselves.
16 likes 1 dislike
All the rooms there aren’t taken up by Covid patients though, there’s others there that have other complications. I feel bad for everyone. We need to be praying God intervenes, because as I recall prayers still work!
7 likes
ICU nurse says staff trying to hold on as unvaccinated people flood Lumberton hospital
Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Read more
Lumberton hospital postpones most elective surgeries
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Health Southeastern has postponed most elective surgeries that require hospitalizations due to the "high demand for hospital beds due to the recent COVID-19 surge, effective Thursday, September 2," according to a news release. The release said surgeries and procedures that will not be postponed include... Read more
There's no end in site. This virus is just going to keep mutating until it becomes a disease that won't be survivable once you get it. Vaccine mandates are the only solution. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
1 like
Surgeon formerly at Womack Army Medical Center joins Southeastern
LUMBERTON — Dr. Bradley Zagol has joined Southeastern Surgical Center at 2934 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. Zagol specializes in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy procedures. He previously worked at the Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville. He’s board certified in general surgery and is a fellow of the American College... Read more