Trending lifestyle headlines in Fort Walton Beach

Governor Ron DeSantis Opens Two New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment State Sites in Northwest Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment sites at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City and the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. These sites both have the ability to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more
Crestview Walmart closing temporarily for COVID sanitization, restocking
CRETVIEW — Walmart will be closed until Sunday morning as part of an effort to sanitize the store amid a nationwide increase in COVID cases. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," a statement from Walmart's corporate office said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Crestview store location at 3351 S. Ferdon Blvd. at 2 p.m. (Friday) as part of a company-initiated program." Read more
Destin Seafood Festival canceled for second straight year because of COVID-19 pandemic
For the second year in a row, the Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical challenges and responsibilities of bringing tens of thousands of people together safely, we felt obligated to cancel this year’s event,” Jim Green, spokesman for the organizers of the event, wrote in an email. Read more
Real News podcast: Andrade on monoclonal antibody treatment center
On NewsTalk 1370 WCOA, State Rep. Alex Andrade discussed how community leaders worked together to get a monoclonal antibody treatment center in Pensacola in a matter of days. “Our hospital has been telling us for about two weeks that this monoclonal antibody treatment was getting higher and higher in demand,” said Andrade. The demand had gradually increased to the point the three local hospitals were doing about 120 total infusions per day. The nearest state-run treatment center is in Fort Walton Beach. Read more