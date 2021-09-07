Trending lifestyle headlines in Fort Walton Beach

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Governor Ron DeSantis Opens Two New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment State Sites in Northwest Florida PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment sites at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City and the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. These sites both have the ability to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more

Crestview Walmart closing temporarily for COVID sanitization, restocking CRETVIEW — Walmart will be closed until Sunday morning as part of an effort to sanitize the store amid a nationwide increase in COVID cases. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," a statement from Walmart's corporate office said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Crestview store location at 3351 S. Ferdon Blvd. at 2 p.m. (Friday) as part of a company-initiated program." Read more

Destin Seafood Festival canceled for second straight year because of COVID-19 pandemic For the second year in a row, the Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical challenges and responsibilities of bringing tens of thousands of people together safely, we felt obligated to cancel this year’s event,” Jim Green, spokesman for the organizers of the event, wrote in an email. Read more

