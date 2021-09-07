CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

West Bend sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the West Bend area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in West Bend sports. For more stories from the West Bend area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran stonewalls West Bend West 5-0

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran corralled West Bend West’s offense and never let go to fuel a 5-0 victory in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader... Read more

Defensive dominance: Mequon Homestead stymies West Bend East 12-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Mequon Homestead blank West Bend East 12-0 on September 2 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action. Defense ruled the first half as Mequon Homestead and West Bend East were both scoreless. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven... Read more

Powerhouse performance: Mequon Homestead roars to big win over West Bend East 35-9

Mequon Homestead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Bend East with an all-around effort during this 35-9 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 3. The third quarter gave Mequon Homestead a 21-9 lead over West Bend East. The Highlanders’ offense moved to a 14-9... Read more

Grafton pushes the mute button on West Bend West 1-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Grafton’s 1-0 beating of West Bend West in Wisconsin boys soccer on September 2. Both teams were shutout in the first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,... Read more

