Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Roseburg

Roseburg wins season opener over Summit, 23-7 COTTAGE GROVE — Roseburg High School’s home opener for the football season will have to wait a few more weeks, but the Indians will manage after securing a 23-7 win over Summit on Saturday at Cottage Grove High School in the season opener for both teams. The game was scheduled... Read more

Roseburg football game postponed to Saturday, could move to Bend due to air quality ROSEBURG, Ore. - Roseburg High School has postponed Friday night's football game against Summit High School in Bend due to poor air quality. Wildfire smoke pushed air pollution to Unhealthy levels in Roseburg on Friday afternoon, according to DEQ air monitors. The game will now take place Saturday at 5... Read more

Roseburg beats South Eugene in three; Jennifer Klopfenstein named interim head coach The Roseburg High School volleyball team, playing its first match under a new head coach, took down South Eugene on Thursday night. The Indians defeated the Axe 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in a nonconference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym. Roseburg is 2-0 on the fall season. On Wednesday, Roseburg third-year head... Read more

