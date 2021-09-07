CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Roseburg

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 6 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Roseburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Roseburg / nrtoday.com

Roseburg wins season opener over Summit, 23-7

COTTAGE GROVE — Roseburg High School’s home opener for the football season will have to wait a few more weeks, but the Indians will manage after securing a 23-7 win over Summit on Saturday at Cottage Grove High School in the season opener for both teams. The game was scheduled... Read more

Roseburg / kval.com

Roseburg football game postponed to Saturday, could move to Bend due to air quality

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Roseburg High School has postponed Friday night's football game against Summit High School in Bend due to poor air quality. Wildfire smoke pushed air pollution to Unhealthy levels in Roseburg on Friday afternoon, according to DEQ air monitors. The game will now take place Saturday at 5... Read more

Roseburg / nrtoday.com

Roseburg beats South Eugene in three; Jennifer Klopfenstein named interim head coach

The Roseburg High School volleyball team, playing its first match under a new head coach, took down South Eugene on Thursday night. The Indians defeated the Axe 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in a nonconference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym. Roseburg is 2-0 on the fall season. On Wednesday, Roseburg third-year head... Read more

Roseburg / scorebooklive.com

Roseburg rolls off 23 unanswered points, knocks off Summit in Saturday game at Cottage Grove

Roseburg 23, Summit 7: Sophomore Cayden Eckel ran for two touchdowns as Roseburg scored 23 unanswered points to defeat the Storm of Bend at Don King Field at Cottage Grove High School. The game was moved to a neutral site on account of wildfire-related air-quality issues in Roseburg and Bend. Read more

ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

