Longview, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Longview

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Longview, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kelso / tdn.com

Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The public is invited to join members of the Kelso Garden Club at the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 11, by entering their summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral designs in the show, “Journey Through the Highlands.”. Entries will be accepted between 8:30 and 9:30... Read more

Cowlitz County / clarkcountytoday.com

Battle over vaccine mandates continues as workers suspended/face termination

Battle over vaccine mandates continues as workers suspended/face termination

Cowlitz County supports citizens’ rights to oppose coerced vaccination as PeaceHealth suspends workers. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office shared with Clark County Today that Congress has allocated approximately $250 billion for the development and distribution of vaccines. Some of that money was allocated for COVID testing and public health mitigation efforts. People don’t have to pay for the vaccine. Read more

Comments
avatar

Don’t care which side of the political wall you sit on. To get the vaccine 💉 or not take the vaccine that is the question : Whatever you choose know that there is a consequence for your actions.

Cowlitz County / tdn.com

Cowlitz County health official addresses COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Cowlitz County health official addresses COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in the state and Cowlitz County appears to be rising very slightly over the last couple weeks, after dropping in the spring and remaining flat since July, according to state Department of Health data. As of Friday, 51.7% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated... Read more

Comments
avatar

Please tell me how we are trust anything anyone says. Doctors, nurses, government, have all lied. Can’t believe anyone today, and if you do, you need your head examined.

Cowlitz County / tdn.com

Locals aim to make Cowlitz River a kayaking destination

Locals aim to make Cowlitz River a kayaking destination

Nearly 200 kayakers paddled down the Cowlitz River from Castle Rock to Longview on Sunday as part of a local group that coordinates paddling times and talks shop on Facebook. The free event to celebrate Labor Day was organized by Kelso native and professional kayak guide Mike Hedges. Hedges’s knowledge... Read more

Comments / 0

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

