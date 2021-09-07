The lineup: Sports news in Salina

(SALINA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Salina area.

KW volleyball cruises to win over Haskell After Friday night’s thrilling loss in four sets to NCAA Division II Newman, the Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball team bounced back on Saturday with a straight set win over Haskell – 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 – inside Mabee Arena. In the opening set it was tied 6-6 when a kill by Morgan... Read more

Salina Central, Southeast win big, South, Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline fall in openers Week 1 of the high school football season has concluded. Here's a quick summary of how all five Saline County teams did on Friday night. There was no answer for Campus' defense against Salina Central's Kenyon McMillan or Micah Moore Friday night in Haysville. The Mustangs' 'Thunder and Lightning' torched... Read more

9th spikers take 3rd at Salina South SALINA – McPherson’s ninth-grade volleyball team came away with a third-place finish on Saturday in the Salina South Invitational. The Bullpups were 2-1 in pool play. They opened with a 20-25, 12-25 loss to Salina South, but charged back to defeat Junction City (25-16, 22-25, 15-12) and Southeast of Saline (25-12, 25-10). Read more

