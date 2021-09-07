CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

The lineup: Sports news in Salina

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Salina area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Salina / ksal.com

KW volleyball cruises to win over Haskell

KW volleyball cruises to win over Haskell

After Friday night’s thrilling loss in four sets to NCAA Division II Newman, the Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball team bounced back on Saturday with a straight set win over Haskell – 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 – inside Mabee Arena. In the opening set it was tied 6-6 when a kill by Morgan... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Salina / salina.com

Salina Central, Southeast win big, South, Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline fall in openers

Salina Central, Southeast win big, South, Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline fall in openers

Week 1 of the high school football season has concluded. Here's a quick summary of how all five Saline County teams did on Friday night. There was no answer for Campus' defense against Salina Central's Kenyon McMillan or Micah Moore Friday night in Haysville. The Mustangs' 'Thunder and Lightning' torched... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Salina / midkansasonline.com

9th spikers take 3rd at Salina South

9th spikers take 3rd at Salina South

SALINA – McPherson’s ninth-grade volleyball team came away with a third-place finish on Saturday in the Salina South Invitational. The Bullpups were 2-1 in pool play. They opened with a 20-25, 12-25 loss to Salina South, but charged back to defeat Junction City (25-16, 22-25, 15-12) and Southeast of Saline (25-12, 25-10). Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mcpherson / midkansasonline.com

JV Bullpups roll past Salina South, 34-12

JV Bullpups roll past Salina South, 34-12

McPherson High’s JV football team put 5 scores on the board in the first half and cruised to a 34-12 rout of Salina South on Monday at McPherson Stadium. The Bullpups scored on their first offensive play of the game when Hadlee Backhus hit Treyton Pelnar in stride for a 48-yard score for a 6-0 lead. Before the quarter was over, MHS blocked a punt and Gavin Wedel fell on it in the end zone to make it 12-0. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Salina, KS
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Salina News Alert

Salina News Alert

Salina, KS
91
Followers
232
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy