Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Galveston

Preston Hollow neighbor to spend $100 million on Galveston hotel A Preston Hollow neighbor bought Galveston’s Hotel Galvez & Spa in May for about $50 million. When renovations are complete, he expects to have spend over $100 million. That neighbor is Mark Wyant, the CEO and owner of Seawall Hospitality LLC. Wyant renamed the 110-year-old property along Seawall Boulevard the... Read more

The Big Leak - Bad Roof Design Almost Takes Down the JC League House, Galveston Texas WATER BAD - See how something that cost $800 to fix did $300,000 in damage and almost destroyed this fabulous house. It is going to be a long road to get this beauty back in shape but stopping further damage has to take center stage before the rebuilding can happen. Be sure and subscribe so you can follow as this amazing mansion returns to its original glory. Read more

Calm bay draws plenty of boaters Saturday It was a great start to the Labor Day weekend — weather and winds were perfect. There were plenty of folks who took advantage of the slick, calm bay. I saw many anglers fishing the middle of Galveston Bay. Saturday, I met Michael Fox and Deb Moore at Marina Bay... Read more

