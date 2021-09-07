CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Kalispell

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Kalispell, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Kalispell area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kalispell / youtube.com

Soaring Pines Neighborhood Tour | Kalispell MT

Soaring Pines Neighborhood Tour | Kalispell MT

Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kalispell / kpax.com

Help from Logan Health nurses just a phone call away

Help from Logan Health nurses just a phone call away

Dedicated nurses saw a need that developed during a pandemic, and turned it into a full-time service. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Whitefish / nbcmontana.com

Whitefish woman reports finding dead animals hanging from sign, fences

Whitefish woman reports finding dead animals hanging from sign, fences

KALISPELL, MONT. — A Whitefish resident says she came across a disturbing sight while dropping her kids off at school. When Milagra Scott was driving her kids to school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, one of her kids pointed out something hanging on a stop sign. Scott inspected it closer and... Read more

Comments
avatar

So we don’t have any animal cruelty laws? How about psychotic individual with gun? Not worth investigating?

11 likes

avatar

That's flathead County sherriffs for you, they don't care they don't want to be bothered cause there eating donuts or hiding behind buildings taking a nap. were just little people who don't matter

6 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Flathead County / dailyinterlake.com

Somers-Lakeside schools reverse course, make masks optional

Somers-Lakeside schools reverse course, make masks optional

The Somers-Lakeside School Board on Thursday voted to make face coverings optional for students this school year, reversing a previous decision that made masks mandatory. According to Superintendent Joe Price, the board voted 3-2 during the special meeting that lasted more than two hours. One board member was absent and one abstained. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Kalispell, MT
Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt
Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
98
Followers
222
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy