Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Grand Island, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Gov. Pete Ricketts stops by Nebraska state fair; gives opinion on schools mandating masks GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by the Nebraska State Fair on Thursday to eat some pie but to also gave his opinion on schools requiring masks. Ricketts believes schools shouldn’t be requiring kids to wear masks and also stated it should be up to the parents to decide. He does understand some schools are experiencing staff shortages due to the pandemic, but believes it’s not the kids responsibility to stay safe, it’s the adults. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

'The Gallery Bar' helps local artists featuring their art pieces for free GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If you like to have drinks while appreciating art, The Gallery Bar may be the place for you. The bar specializes in cocktails, but its mission is art. “When the idea came of starting a bar, we wanted something different in the community, something different in Grand Island," said Co-Owner Brenda Corral. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

The meaning behind the theme of the Nebraska State Fair GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair started up this year Aug. 27 with the theme ‘Nothing More Nebraskan.’ That theme was originally supposed to be for the 2020 State Fair, but it was canceled due to concerns of COVID-19. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said, while he wasn’t there for the decision of the theme, he wanted to carry it over to the following year. Read more

LOCAL PICK