Trending sports headlines in Princeton

Overbrook Over Princeton - Football recap Eddie Bupp scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half as Overbrook won at home, 26-7, over Princeton. The talented junior running back ran in from four yards out in the third quarter to break a 7-7 halftime tie. Bupp then scored twice more in the fourth quarter on runs... Read more

Men’s Soccer Tops Princeton in 3rd Consecutive Shutout PRINCETON, N.J. – Rutgers men's soccer (2-0-1) entered rare territory in a 1-0 shutout at Princeton (0-1-0) Friday evening at a packed Sherrerd Field. Goalkeeper Oren Asher's seven saves led to the Scarlet Knight's third consecutive clean sheet to start the season, the first time that's happened "On the Banks" since Alexi Lalas and the NCAA Championship runner-up squad did it in 1990. Read more

Princeton U. field hockey returning from layoff against nation’s top teams There’s no more taking shots at silhouettes to get back in the groove after an 18-month layoff for the Princeton field hockey team. Despite having not played since November 2019, the No. 13 Tigers are starting the season with four teams that are among the best in the nation. “It... Read more

