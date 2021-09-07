CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Findlay

Findlay Times
Findlay Times
 6 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Oilers Fall to the Rock

The University of Findlay men's soccer team lost a close game to Slippery Rock University by a score of 1-0 on Sunday, Sep. 5 at DeHaven Field. This is the Oilers first loss of the season and gives them a 1-1 record on the year. The Oilers left themselves tied... Read more

Oilers Open Season | Findlay in Second at Arendsen Invitational

Allendale, Michigan- The University of Findlay men's golf team opened their season today, Sunday, Sep. 5, at the Arendsen Invitational at The Meadows hosted by Grand Valley State University. The Oilers shot a 36- hole score of 577 (284, 293) and are in second place overall. Findlay is 9 shots off the leader, Grand Valley State, which shot even par through 36 holes. Read more

Williamstown takes care of PCHS in straight sets

WILLIAMSTOWN — Payton Woodard (14) and Claire Strobl (12) produced double-digit kill totals and Lakyn Joy amassed a match-high 24 assists here Thursday night to help lead host Williamstown to a 25-17, 26-24 and 25-10 victory versus rival Parkersburg Catholic in a Little Kanawha Conference West Division showdown. Crusaderette Leslie... Read more

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud would be the Buckeyes starting quarterback. On Thursday night, Stroud got his first chance to start a college football game. Ohio State took its No. 4 ranking on the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Read more

Comments
avatar

Stephen A Smith is bent on making fun of every athlete. I won't tell you what the A in his middle name stands for. loud mouth no talent commentator.

11 likes 1 reply

avatar

That didn’t age well. Maybe wait til game is over before putting foot in mouth.

4 likes

