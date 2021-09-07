Trending lifestyle headlines in Helena

(HELENA, MT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a rule Tuesday that encourages schools to give parents final say on whether children should wear facial coverings after several large districts imposed mask requirements amid surging COVID-19 infections in the state. It comes a day after the U.S. Department of... Read more

Helena donut shop dedicated to serving community despite challenges Keeping a business open during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many, and for Helena's Dirty Dozen Donuts the past few months hit the family-owned business particularly hard, but they are rebounding. Read more

Local health care system nears tipping point in latest COVID surge The severity of COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County has increased since the first wave of infections and multiple people have died this week from the disease. St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher confirmed Thursday that "several people passed due to complications related to COVID-19 this week." Gallagher did not provide an exact number. Read more

