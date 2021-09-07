Trending lifestyle headlines in Helena
Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a rule Tuesday that encourages schools to give parents final say on whether children should wear facial coverings after several large districts imposed mask requirements amid surging COVID-19 infections in the state. It comes a day after the U.S. Department of... Read more
Helena donut shop dedicated to serving community despite challenges
Keeping a business open during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many, and for Helena's Dirty Dozen Donuts the past few months hit the family-owned business particularly hard, but they are rebounding. Read more
Local health care system nears tipping point in latest COVID surge
The severity of COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County has increased since the first wave of infections and multiple people have died this week from the disease. St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher confirmed Thursday that "several people passed due to complications related to COVID-19 this week." Gallagher did not provide an exact number. Read more
Governor needs to protect Montanans
Our governor, who took an oath to protect, during a pandemic that would seem to be a top priority. Apparently Greg Gianforte prefers to ignore his oath and instead pander to party politics, putting the safety of my unable-to-be-vaccinated grandchildren below the need to tout the party line. This is... Read more