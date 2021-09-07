Trending lifestyle headlines in Helena

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks

Montana rule urges schools to give parents say on masks

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a rule Tuesday that encourages schools to give parents final say on whether children should wear facial coverings after several large districts imposed mask requirements amid surging COVID-19 infections in the state. It comes a day after the U.S. Department of... Read more

avatar

When do the parents have a say about their child being Abused by Our Gov????? I say NOW!!! You gonna wait till they Kill UR Child??

Free choice. then dont say wear a mask!🤦‍♂️. then that gives me option to say don't wear one to you because I can see if you're suspucious! . you realy should stay neutral! get it!! hmmm

Helena / ktvh.com

Helena donut shop dedicated to serving community despite challenges

Helena donut shop dedicated to serving community despite challenges

Keeping a business open during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many, and for Helena's Dirty Dozen Donuts the past few months hit the family-owned business particularly hard, but they are rebounding. Read more

Helena / helenair.com

Local health care system nears tipping point in latest COVID surge

Local health care system nears tipping point in latest COVID surge

The severity of COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County has increased since the first wave of infections and multiple people have died this week from the disease. St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher confirmed Thursday that "several people passed due to complications related to COVID-19 this week." Gallagher did not provide an exact number. Read more

Montana / helenair.com

Governor needs to protect Montanans

Governor needs to protect Montanans

Our governor, who took an oath to protect, during a pandemic that would seem to be a top priority. Apparently Greg Gianforte prefers to ignore his oath and instead pander to party politics, putting the safety of my unable-to-be-vaccinated grandchildren below the need to tout the party line. This is... Read more

ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

